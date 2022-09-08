While the Millers have started the season impressively, the Blades' opening has been simply stellar with Paul Heckingbottom's side topping the table.

Their home form has been particularly outstanding, with United having turned on the style at S2, where they have been beaten just once in the league since Heckingbottom was appointed in late November.

The Blades have won all four home league matches this term.

On a huge test for the Millers, who have not won at Bramall Lane since 1980, Warne said: "It is the biggest test of our season, bar none.

"This is really going to be up there. Their home form is amazing and they have only conceded once at home this season and it is difficult to score against them and difficult to stop them.

"As a team, they probably are the best all-round package in this league, from what I have seen of the games.

"I know the coaching staff really well there and they have done a really good job of turning it around and have a real belief and drive.

"I have watched Sheffield United twice at home, live (in 2022-23), against Reading and Sunderland and both could have ended up cricket scores.

"They are phenomenal at home and start both halves with such an intensity that if you do not match that, you are out of the game.

"In fairness, the feel-good factor is back at their club. It feels like the team who were promoted to the Premier League, their wide centre-halves have been excellent.

"I know they have injuries, but I don't feel that sorry for them. Their starting 11 is a joke and they can cause you problems throughout.

"We are going to have to be at our very best to take something, but that is our intention. We have some weapons of our own, but anything but our best won't be enough."