Rotherham United rearrange Portsmouth game with Sunderland trip to also be changed

ROTHERHAM UNITED'S League One trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth has been moved to take place on Tuesday, April 12 with a 7:45pm kick-off.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:14 pm
AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

The Millers were set to make the long trip down to the South Coast to take on Pompey on Saturday, April 2, but with United reaching the Papa Johns Trophy final, they will now be in action at Wembley the following day against Sutton United.

Meanwhile, Rotherham's league game at Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, scheduled to take place next Saturday (March 26) has been postponed due to international call-ups.

At present, call-ups for Shane Ferguson and Joshua Kayode have been officially confirmed, with further announcements set to follow when the relevant nations make their squads public.

The clubs are looking to finalise a new date for the fixture, which will be confirmed once it has been approved by the EFL.

