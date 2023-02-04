When Rotherham United won at Sheffield United in November, it ended a 42-year wait for a Millers victory at Bramall Lane.

The result also marked the one and only time Rotherham have done a league double over their neighbours from across the M1, as they followed that 2-1 win up in September, 1980, with a victory by the same scoreline five months later.

Replicating the feat and proving their 1-0 win at the Lane three months ago was no lightning strike, is the sizeable challenge facing Rotherham United this lunchtime when Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades, a team on an inexorable march back to the Premier League no matter what is put in their way, roll into town.

"It’s something that’s within us, because we’ve already made it happen, but will November’s win have a big bearing on Saturday? I don’t really think so," said manager Matt Taylor, a party pooper for a juicy narrative if ever there was one.

Lightning strike: Ben Wiles, (centre) of Rotherham celebrates scoring the winning goal for Rotherham United at Sheffield United in November (Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage)

Taylor knows the game, though. We all do to be fair. The blood and thunder of a derby game, form book out of the window etc, are oft-repeated phrases when it comes to fixtures between local rivals.

Rotherham might need every last person in the New York Stadium this lunchtime to help them heave the form book out of this particular window, though.

For the Blades are formidable opponents. Not only have they stared down every challenger in the Championship this season to sit 12 points clear of third place in the race to the Premier League, but they also batted away all-comers for their two prized possessions in Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye in the transfer window while having one hand tied behind their back by virtue of a transfer embargo which meant they couldn’t bring players in to strengthen for the final push to the Premier League.

Every challenger but the Millers, that is, with Rotherham escaping Bramall Lane four days before the Championship’s pause for the World Cup with a 1-0 win courtesy of Ben Wiles’ first-half goal.

James McAtee of Sheffield Utd and Jamie Lindsay of Rotherham during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

“Since we had that fantastic result at Bramall Lane they’ve drawn one game and won every other, hence their position in the league,” observed Taylor, who cunningly omitted that another draw came last Sunday in an FA Cup fourth-round tie at National League side Wrexham.

"So full credit to them, they’re an excellent team, well drilled, well coached with some good Championship experience and some real quality.

"We’re up against it but hopefully we’re riding the crest of a wave that keeps us going and we’re competitive against one of the best teams in the league.”

That wave is a successful January in the transfer market when seven players came in for the loss of captain Dan Barlaser, allied with a victory over Blackburn and a draw with Watford that eased some of the concern that had been growing about Rotherham’s prospects of avoiding a fourth successive one-and-done relegation from the Championship. They went into that mini-revival on the back of five defeats and two draws in the seven games after the win at Bramall Lane.

"The atmosphere wasn’t bad, it wasn’t difficult when we were getting beat," said Taylor, who succeeded Paul Warne in October.

"We knew we were struggling but we were all in it together. The performances didn’t always reflect that.

"New faces brings freshness and energy, excitement. It ups everyone’s game.”

Jordan Hugill will be the one Rotherham fans will be most excited about, a bonafide striker with Championship experience that everyone in the division seems to be courting in January.

"We went above and beyond with Jordan’s capture,” said Taylor of the former Norwich striker who has signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

"We had planned to pay a fee towards a centre forward, so that meant we were able to put a little bit more to his wages, hence why we’ve been able to acquire his services for a longer period of time.

“We think Jordan is someone we can build the team around. He’s got great experience, great pedigree and he’s the right age. Hopefully Rotherham can become a second home for him.”

On the day Barlaser’s departure to Middlesbrough was confirmed, Conor Coventry, a 22-year-old midfielder, came in on loan from West Ham. “It was a real sliding doors moment,” said Taylor, who knew he couldn’t stand in the way of Barlaser moving back to the north east.