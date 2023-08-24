Round-up: Sheffield United close in on £18m striker, while Leeds United step up interest in Dutch forward

SHEFFIELD UNITED are closing in on the signing of striker Cameron Archer after agreeing a fee in the region of £18m with Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old excelled during a loan spell at Middlesbrough last term - scoring 11 goals after joining in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign - having previously impressed during a spell at Preston in the previous season.

The England under-21 forward started the first part of his medical on Wednesday.

Villa have negotiated a buy-back option into the deal, similar to the clause which recently saw Aaron Ramsey move to Burnley for £14m.

Cameron Archer, who has been lined up by Sheffield United in an £18m move. Picture: Getty.

Recouping money for Ramsey and Solihull-born Archer will help the Midlands club adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) requirements.

United are hoping the deal will be completed in time for Archer to feature against Manchester City this weekend.

Leeds United, Boro and Luton Town had also been linked with moves for Archer this summer.

Luton had been pushing for a loan move but Villa have always prefered a permanent deal.

Bringing in Archer would represent a key addition for United, who are desperate to increase their striking options following the sale of Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille.

Leeds have stepped up their interest in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe - but face significant competition to secure his services.

The in-demand Dutchman is also interesting Southampton and two unnamed European sides, although interest from Leicester City has reportedly cooled.Everton has also been linked with the frontman.

Piroe has only a year to run on his contract, but the Swans are keen for him to sign a new deal.

The Dutchman has scored 46 goals in 96 appearances since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 for a bargain £1m fee, rising to £2m.

Leeds currently have a paucity of available central strikers with Patrick Bamford and Matteo Joseph out injured, while Georginio Rutter has struggled for form since his arrival in January.