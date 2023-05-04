When talk turns to Warnock, one of his former players in Jack Lester - first-team coach of the side who the Terriers host tonight in Sheffield United - has his own memories regarding stones.

Lester, a player under Warnock in the first half of the Noughties, said: "There are loads of little things that made it fun under him.

"We'd have days out and we'd all have to chuck a stone in a circle on Scarborough beach and the one who was furthest away had to get in the sea and it was December or whatever.

Neil Warnock: Picture Tony Johnson

"It was daft things like that. They'd always be something going on to bring the lads together and he'd have good people around him and there were some funny blokes in there. Kozy (Rob Kozluk) in particular was good for all that stuff."

Behind the fun, Warnock knows when to get serious and on match-days, he simply comes into his own. As he will this evening against his boyhood side, mindful that a draw would secure safety. A win would guild it.

Lester added: "I just remember him fiercely wanting to win. Team-talks, there was always an edge on the game and a reason to win.

"The players will hear that and he builds up a game, performance and a 'half-time' really well.

"I really enjoyed it and there were a lot of good times and we played some good stuff and won some good games, but there was always an edge on a game that he created. There's an art to that as well.