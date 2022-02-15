Sheffield United 0 Hull City 0 - player ratings

It would have been a different story and different marks if the Blades had been able to find the net, but the game finished 0-0.
Sheffield United
Wes Foderingham - not overstretched by the Tigers 6
Chris Basham - given a tough night by Keane Lewis-Potter - he will not be the last 5
John Egan - a couple of good moments defensively 6
Jack Robinson - missed a couple of chances at Hull's end 6
George Baldock - rightly booked for a bad tackle but happier on the right 6
Conor Hourihane - played some good balls from deep but made way for Sander Berge as time got more pressing 7
Oliver Norwood - a good performance as the Blades dominated the midfield with their creative pair 7
Rhys Norrington-Davies - put in a few good crosses 7
Iliman Ndiaye - a good creative force for the Blades but they needed a finisher 7
Morgan Gibbs-White - lively throughout but like Ndiaye, unable to finish it off 8
Oli McBurnie - played well but unable to put his chances away, which is his main job 6
Substitutes:
Billy Sharp (for Ndiaye, 68) – the Blades were unable to carve many chances out for him 5
Sander Berge (for Hourihane, 79) – got forward well and won a couple of wasted corners 6
Not used: A Davies, Fleck, B Davies, Goode, Jebbison.
Hull City
Matt Ingram – made some good saves to keep his team in it 7
Lewie Coyle – forced off by an early injury N/A
Sean McLoughlin – McBurnie worked the centre-back hard 5
Jacob Greaves – one crucial moment stopped Gibbs-White scoring 6
Brandon Fleming – did his best to keep a lid on the Blades 6
Ryan Longman – one curling shot wide in a rare second-half attack 6
Richie Smallwood – had to change his shirt early because of a blood injury and rose to the midfield challenge 7
Regan Slater – solid but unspectacular on his Bramall Lane return, he hit a good first-half chance over 6
George Honeyman – unable to impose himself 5
Keane Lewis-Potter – for a spell in the first half Sheffield United were unable to stop him 8
Marcus Forss – ought to have put a good first-half chance on target after more good work by Lewis-Potter 5
Substitutes:
Callum Elder (for Coyle, 19) – did a good job playing at right-back 7
Tom Eaves (for Forss, 56) – had little to work with 5
Alfie Jones (for Slater, 71) – got stuck in defensively 6
Not used: Docherty, Moncur, Bernard, Cartwright.