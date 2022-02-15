Sheffield United 0 Hull City 0 - player ratings

FRUSTRATING NIGHT: Oli McBurnie did everything but score for Sheffield United

It would have been a different story and different marks if the Blades had been able to find the net, but the game finished 0-0.

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham - not overstretched by the Tigers 6

Chris Basham - given a tough night by Keane Lewis-Potter - he will not be the last 5

John Egan - a couple of good moments defensively 6

Jack Robinson - missed a couple of chances at Hull's end 6

George Baldock - rightly booked for a bad tackle but happier on the right 6

Conor Hourihane - played some good balls from deep but made way for Sander Berge as time got more pressing 7

Oliver Norwood - a good performance as the Blades dominated the midfield with their creative pair 7

Rhys Norrington-Davies - put in a few good crosses 7

Iliman Ndiaye - a good creative force for the Blades but they needed a finisher 7

Morgan Gibbs-White - lively throughout but like Ndiaye, unable to finish it off 8

Oli McBurnie - played well but unable to put his chances away, which is his main job 6

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for Ndiaye, 68) – the Blades were unable to carve many chances out for him 5

Sander Berge (for Hourihane, 79) – got forward well and won a couple of wasted corners 6

Not used: A Davies, Fleck, B Davies, Goode, Jebbison.

Hull City

Matt Ingram – made some good saves to keep his team in it 7

Lewie Coyle – forced off by an early injury N/A

Sean McLoughlin – McBurnie worked the centre-back hard 5

Jacob Greaves – one crucial moment stopped Gibbs-White scoring 6

Brandon Fleming – did his best to keep a lid on the Blades 6

Ryan Longman – one curling shot wide in a rare second-half attack 6

Richie Smallwood – had to change his shirt early because of a blood injury and rose to the midfield challenge 7

Regan Slater – solid but unspectacular on his Bramall Lane return, he hit a good first-half chance over 6

George Honeyman – unable to impose himself 5

Keane Lewis-Potter – for a spell in the first half Sheffield United were unable to stop him 8

Marcus Forss – ought to have put a good first-half chance on target after more good work by Lewis-Potter 5

Substitutes:

Callum Elder (for Coyle, 19) – did a good job playing at right-back 7

Tom Eaves (for Forss, 56) – had little to work with 5

Alfie Jones (for Slater, 71) – got stuck in defensively 6