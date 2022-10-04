Sheffield United 0 QPR 1: No regal show as below-par Blades suffer rare home reverse

Abdullah, present alongside his United World acolytes, will have been enjoying the view from afar. Here was a chance for a first-hand inspection close up. Sadly, the timing was far from exquisite.

The Blades have had virtually everything their own way on home soil at league level under Paul Heckingbottom. Off-days and nights have been rare in the extreme.

Here was one as they lost for just the second time in 20 league matches in front of their own supporters under him and produced an uncharacteristically sloppy and unconvincing performance, more especially in the second half, which got what it deserved; nothing.

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crumb of consolation was that Norwich City’s draw means that the Blades remain top. Heckingbottom will not be overly concerning himself with that after seeing his side take one point out of possible six from two home matches which promised plenty at their outset.

Instead, United are experiencing their first little dip of a hitherto eye-catching season. This was their first defeat in 11 matches.

QPR came north on the back of a 2-1 victory at Bristol City that was a lot more imposing than the scoreline might have suggested.

Rangers’ front three of captain Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts had wiped the floor with the hosts at Ashton Gate by all accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's Chris Basham (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Kenneth Paal battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: PA.

This victory will resonate further at Championship level as their game stars outshone United’s, with the honour of scoring the all-important goal on 51 minutes going to Willock.

United were undressed down their left by a quick give and go between Ethan Laird and Willock, and the one-time Huddersfield Town loanee found space after being left unchecked by Tommy Doyle and then unleashed a low shot that crept past Wes Foderingham at his near post for his sixth goal of the season.

It proved enough as the R’s secured their third successive away victory to move up to fourth. Their attacking verve, movement and threat comfortably eclipsed United’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A finely-poised and intriguing game - as many might have suspected beforehand - was deadlocked at the break.

United -with Jayden Bogle making his first start since mid-February - finished the half in good order at least

QPR, for their part, shook off a passive opening to start to influence matters, none moreso than Chair.

With his low centre of gravity, instant close control and a magic box of skills, Chair’s reputation as one of the cutest and dangerous operators of his type is well founded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He exploded into life midway through the half. A pass in centre field from Doyle sold United short and Chair seized on the ball and effortlessly slalomed past John Egan and then Chris Basham before seeing his low shot from a tight angle being blocked by Foderingham.

He was at the hub of another quality moment not long after which ended with the well-stationed Rhys Norrington-Davies clearing in the nick of time, otherwise Wales team-mate Roberts was destined for a tap-in from Jimmy Dunne’s cross on the left.

United’s own off-the-cuff talent in Iliman Ndiaye brielfly came to the party late on in the half. He instinctively cut inside from the left and guided past a couple of challenges. But his steered low shot flew wide.

Not quite clicking as they have done this term, the Blades had clear food for thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A polished free-kick routine did almost end in an opener early on when Doyle’s screamer flashed just off target, with George Baldock seeing his downward header go wide after being picked out nicely by Bogle.

It was a good test for United as they contemplated life in the second half. Unfortunately, things soon went south.

The sight of Baldock succumbing to an injury issue which resulted in treatment in the first period was the first setback. Soon after, the hosts were trailing.

With United increasingly ragged at the back, substitute Lyndon Dykes had the chance to seal it following Bogle’s poor error. Foderingham saved and Roberts inexplicably fired the rebound wide. QPR would not pay for that moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United - who had gone close through Oli Norwood’s shot which was parried superbly by Dieng - huffed and puffed.

They saw a late penalty call go against them when Andre Dozzell jostled with Berge and tugged his shirt. That was unfortunate. Little else was.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Norrington-Davies; Baldock (Khadra 47), Berge, Norwood, Doyle (Brewster 64), Bogle (McAtee 77); Ndiaye, McBurnie (Sharp 64). Unused substitutes : Davies, Arblaster, Gordon.

QPR: Dieng; Laird, Balogun, Dunne, Paal; Amos (Iroegbunam 77), Field, Dozzell; Roberts (Clarke-Salter 66), Chair (Adomah 77), Willock (Dykes 56). Unused substitutes: Dickie, Johansen, Archer.

Advertisement Hide Ad