Sheffield United 1 Bristol City 0: James McAtee to rescue as Blades loan pays off yet again

When you ain't got a barrel of money, it helps to be shrewd in the loan market.

James McAtee, a player borrowed from Manchester City, came to Sheffield United's rescue on a disappointing night at Bramall Lane, with the help of fellow youngster Iliman Ndiaye.

In a game crying out for a bit of quality, they once more stood up to be counted. The pair were the difference in a 1-0 home win over Bristol City which nudged the Blades a step closer to the Premier League – unconvincing, admittedly, but unconcerned in the final analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 78 minutes, their performance was perplexingly flat for a team with an automatic promotion spot to book – even considering they play a Wembley FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

IN THE THICK OF IT: Jack Robinson challenges Harry Cornick of Bristol City

The Robins bossed the midfield and even when their hosts upped the intensity in the second half, it was hard to see where a goal was coming from.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom threw on a couple of the old-stagers – Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp – but what they really needed was McAtee.

Given the in-form midfielder is unable to face his parent club at the weekend, it was a big surprise he was left out of the XI, and those that played in his place did so as if they had Wembley on their mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Fleck was not alone in being off the pace – alarming considering he will face the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva – and it was no shock when McAtee kicked off the second half in his place.

Nor was it a surprise that there was more oomph in a home side whose ears were probably ringing from their half-time team-talk.

Still, it looked as if the initial fury had blown itself out before Ndiaye and McAtee showed the composure of the veterans they certainly are not.

As so often, the Senegal striker cradled the ball patiently before picking McAtee out to calmly place his fourth goal in six games. Bramall Lane roared its relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley dropped two points at Rotherham United but all that really matters is that the Blades have turned the heat up on Luton Town, who play on Wednesday now eight points behind with four matches to do something about it.

The game started in mournful circumstances, thoughts with club legend Eddie Colquhoun, who died on Sunday, and whose passing was marked by applause throughout the fifth minute and a rendition of Ain't Got a Barrel of Money – as relevant today as in the Scot's era.

It took half an hour for Blades even to have a shot and by then Bristol City had threatened a couple of times themselves.

Ahmed Ahmedhodzic needed a good tackle to stop Sam Bell bursting through, Harry Cornick shot at Adam Davies, and Bell's header deflected wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Robins were winning the second balls and the flick-on, the Blades were booting simple passes out of play.

In the 25th minute Ndiaye played a one-two with Oli McBurnie but he was unable to take the ball past Cameron Pring. Max O'Leary came out to deny him after a similar link-up with Sander Berge.

Finally the hosts had an effort on goal, although McBurnie's header dribbled about eight yards wide, his next from a Jack Robinson cross a minute later dropping the wrong side of the near post.

Those, and a Max Lowe shot into the defender facing him up after McBurnie dropped off and released him was all the Blades had to show for their lacklustre efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took just three minutes for McAtee to have a shot and although it lacked power, the intent was important.

As the players raised their games, the 26,476 crowd lifted the volume more, sensing the part they had to play. The Robins read the script too and began to waste time ever more flagrantly.

Berge forced O'Leary into a flying tip-over after Ndiaye got to the byline and another young Manchester City loanee, Tommy Doyle, produced an excellent turn.

Doyle also had a long-range effort wide, but not before Adam Davies had to sprint off his line to beat Mark Sykes to a ball over the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was a huge relief when McAtee found the back of the net.

From there it should have been more, an Ndiaye goal disallowed after a foul was given was given on the over-protected goalkeeper. Sharp had a shot from a tight angle saved, Berge failed to make a clean strike and Daniel Jebbison ballooned a sitter laid on by McAtee.

But 1-0 was plenty. The Premier League got that little bit closer.

Sheffield United: Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Doyle (Norwood 73), Fleck (McAtee 46), Lowe; McBurnie (Sharp 73), Ndiaye (Jebbison 90). Unused substitutes: Bogle, Dewhurst, Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City: O'Leary; Tanner )Mehmeti 86), Vyner, Pring, Dasilva; King, James; Cornick (Sykes 65), Weimann, Bell (Scott 73), Wells (Conway 65). Unused substitutes: Naismith, Wiles-Richards, Taylor-Clarke.