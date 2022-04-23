Sheffield United 1 Cardiff City 0 - player ratings

There was some nervy defending in the first half but some good attacking play too.
Wes Foderingham - a mixed bag from him included some important saves 6
Chris Basham - calmness personified early on, which was unusual in the Blades defence at that stage 7
John Egan - beaten too easily in the first few minutes but recovered his composure to make some important tackles 7
Jack Robinson - showed some nervousness 6
Ben Osborn - can be depended on wherever he plays 6
Sander Berge - his running from midfield was excellent and he hit a post 8
Oliver Norwood - solid in midfield 6
John Fleck - like Norwood, he worked hard so Berge was able to attack 6
Enda Stevens - most of the game was played in other parts of the pitch 6
Morgan Gibbs-White - inventive throughout, he made the goal with a wonderful cross and laid on the pass for Berge to hit the woodwork 8
Iliman Ndiaye - scored a real centre-forward's header before making way injured 7
Substitutes:
Billy Sharp (for Ndiaye, 70) - perhaps could have won a penalty with his first touch 6
Not used: A Davies, B Davies, Hourihane, Uremovic, Osula, Norrington-Davies.