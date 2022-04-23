Sheffield United 1 Cardiff City 0 - player ratings

There was some nervy defending in the first half but some good attacking play too.

Wes Foderingham - a mixed bag from him included some important saves 6

MIDFIELD RUNNING: Sheffield United's Sander Berge

Chris Basham - calmness personified early on, which was unusual in the Blades defence at that stage 7

John Egan - beaten too easily in the first few minutes but recovered his composure to make some important tackles 7

Jack Robinson - showed some nervousness 6

Ben Osborn - can be depended on wherever he plays 6

Sander Berge - his running from midfield was excellent and he hit a post 8

Oliver Norwood - solid in midfield 6

John Fleck - like Norwood, he worked hard so Berge was able to attack 6

Enda Stevens - most of the game was played in other parts of the pitch 6

Morgan Gibbs-White - inventive throughout, he made the goal with a wonderful cross and laid on the pass for Berge to hit the woodwork 8

Iliman Ndiaye - scored a real centre-forward's header before making way injured 7

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for Ndiaye, 70) - perhaps could have won a penalty with his first touch 6