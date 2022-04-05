Sheffield United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 - player ratings

The Blades were on excellent form, without being able to add to oliver Norwood's ninth-minute goal.
Wes Foderingham - had a Rob Dickie cross to touch behind and precious little else to do 6
Filip Uremovic - showed some good awareness covering inside before having to make way injured just after the hour 6
John Egan - not much defending to do, but one through-ball for Morgan Gibbs-White was wonderful 7
Ben Davies - a gentle night for him 6
George Baldock - a clever step-over for the only goal 7
Oliver Norwood - a really good midfield performance especially but not only in the first half-hour, when he scored the decisive goal 8
John Fleck - another who was right on top of his game, and it was his corner rolled to Norwood 8
Enda Stevens - nothing spectacular from the returning wing-back 6
Sander Berge - good, but he so often leaves you wishing he did a bit more 7
Morgan Gibbs-White - looks every bit a Premier League player on sabbatical. Whoever negotiated his loan move needs a pay rise 9
Oli McBurnie - everything but the goal in a really good performance from the centre-forward, recognised by a standing ovation when he came off 8
Substitutes:
Jack Robinson (for Uremovic, 63) - came on as a right-sided centre-back and did his job 5
Daniel Jebbison (for McBurnie, 73) - looked lively but no chances fell to him 5
Ben Osborn (for Berge, 83) - N/A
Not used: A Davies, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Norrington-Davies.