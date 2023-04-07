Sheffield United 1 Wigan Athletic 0: Stroll in the sunshine becomes a bumpy ride but Blades get the job done

When Iliman Ndiaye put Sheffield United 1-0 just eight minutes into their match against bottom-placed Wigan Athletic, with him and his team-mates looking a million dollars in the South Yorkshire sunshine, you sat back and waited for the landslide.

It never came.

A win is a win at the stage of the seasons where fortunes can turn on a single result but this was a Good Friday, not a brilliant one for the Premier League-chasing Blades.

Still, the sucker-punch that could not be discounted until the final whistle blew on a 1-0 win.

FRUSTRATIONS: Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United is tackled by James McClean of Wigan Athletic

When Ndiaye was dribbling around like it was all a bit too easy for him, when James McAtee and Tommy Doyle were picking passes as if this was still academy football, when Sander Berge was taking potshots, a more comfortable afternoon looked in prospect.

But no matter. Paul Heckingbottom's side are one game close to achieving their ambition.

Nobody could say their win was luck, not that anyone of a red-and-white persuasion would have cared a jot if it was.

Buoyed by two dropped Luton Town points in the early kick-off, they came flying out of the blocks.

Jayden Bogle was back in the side not instead of George Baldock but alongside him, with the senior wing-back moving to the left to cover for the ill Max Lowe.

Bogle and Baldock are both good players in their different ways but the former's attacking thrust felt right for a game against a team fighting the tide on and off the field. Baldock won two corners inside the first five minutes.

It only took eight for the hosts to take the lead, McAtee wriggling between two Wigan players then driving a low cross Ndiaye slid onto for a simple tap-in.

From there you would have put good money on the floodgates opening, but they stayed shut until

Doyle played a lovely ball to Baldock who headed into Billy Sharp's path but on his first Championship start since February 11, the captain was denied his seventh goal in six games against Wigan by a good Ben Amos save.

McAtee shrugged off James McClean's challenge only to be robbed by a thundering Tendayi Darikwa tackle in the penalty area which dampened the midfielder's impact.

Others were still at full throttle though, Sander Berge having a shot smothered by Thelo Aasgaard after some patient play.

Diaye produced some mouth-watering skill, helped by a lucky rebound, but was flattened by Christ Titehi after nutmegging him. Doyle put the free-kick over.

Another brilliant dribble should have ended with Ndiaye's second goal but he could not beat McClean on the line.

Berge's nutmeg a couple of minutes later showed he too was having fun.

But it was only 1-0, and free-kicks conceded by Sharp and Ndiaye on the edges of the penalty area late in the half and even though the Latics went in at the break without a shot on target. it still served as a warning that concentration had to be maintained.

The second half began with another burst of heavy artillery, Sharp's header into the ground tipped over, Doyle's shot going the same way and McAtee fractionally wide after Ndiaye bided his time to return the lovely pass chipped to him. Berge had a shot blocked.

But in the 60th minute a couple of warning shots came the other way, substitute Tom Naylor having a shot blocked and Wes Fodernigham forced into a point-blank tip-over from Aasgaard before the ball could be cleared.

Callum Lang headed wide at a corner and Jack Robinson needed to make a great challenge to deny him later. Josh Magennis headed a cross wide from far too much space.

The hosts were still the better side, the more comfortable in possession - but comfortable was exactly the wrong word for the anxious terraces, even as substitutes came on to add intensity and calmness.

John Egan headed a corner wide after winning a mini wrestling bout, Berge shot over after driving forward and Oliver Norwood's chip sailed the wrong side of the crossbar. Ndiaye's delicate chip was heading off target too.

The second goal would just not come. But the win at least did.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Doyle (Fleck 79); Baldock, Berge, McAtee (Norwood 65), Bogle; Ndiaye, Sharp (McBurnie 65).

Unused substitutes: Davies, Basham, Clark, Osula.

Wigan Athletic: Amos; Hughes, Whatmough, Rekik (Bennett 46); Lang, Tiehi (Naylor 58), McClean; Darikwa (Keane 71), Power, Aasgaard (Nyambe 87); Fletcher (Magennis 58).

Unused substitutes: Jones, Caulker.