Unfortunately, Stockley Park would take centre stage - not for the first time and certainly by no means the last, no doubt - with the drama featuring four VAR checks, much to the animation and angst of Unitedites, including Chris Wilder among that number.

Two penalties for Joao Pedro - who would score a hat-trick on the day and take his season’s goal tally to a very impressive 18 - were checked by the overlords with the devices, as were two United goals ahead of half-time towards the end of a compelling first half.

“Ger’on wi’it” shouted irate home punters after Gus Hamer and Will Osula netted, but couldn’t necessarily celebrate.

Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton at Bramall Lane. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The checks would see both goals upheld, alongside an earlier penalty check after Pedro went down following pretty slight contact from Jayden Bogle.

It was an eventful old day for Bogle, who had set up Osula’s goal on the cusp of half-time to make it 2-2 - at the end of eight added minutes at the end of the first period. Stockley Park’s doing, pretty much.

A second penalty offence by Bogle was then spotted in the 52nd minute by referee Sunny Singh Gill. It came as he rose with an outstretched arm to challenge Evan Ferguson following a centre from Facundo Bounanotte, who had earlier put Albion in front with a brilliant opener.

The decision was again upheld on an eventful afternoon at S2.

United, who made five changes with Grbic, Cameron Archer, Oli Norwood, Ben Osborn and Rhys Norrington-Davies all starting, started brightly and were entitled to be enthused by some sloppy and risky passing out from the back by Albion.

It proved misleading. Brighton soon found their legs in South Yorkshire and started to look what they are, a well-oiled outfit confident with the ball at their feet and clever with their sharp passing and movement. A side who you simply cannot drop your guard against.

A picture-book opener from Buonanotte on 14 minutes smacked of south-coast class.

Tidy work in the build-up by Ferguson - who saw an early header chalked off for offside and a drive fly just over - and Pedro saw the ball arrive at the feet of the Argentine, who drifted inside and evaded Norwood before unleashing a brilliant rising left-footed drive which arrowed into the top corner.

There was an argument to suggest that United’s debutant on goal went to make the save with his wrong hand, but the quality of the strike was the main discussion topic and not in doubt.

Settled and confident, Brighton’s passing game got operational, although they had a big scare when Osborn’s excellent pass sent Osula clear. He dallied and Jan Paul van Hecke got in a saving challenge. The loose ball found Hamer, only for Igor Julio to make a fine saving block.

Just before the half hour, the game looked up for those in red and white.

Pedro evaded Bogle and got caught, ever so slightly. It looked soft, but a review upheld the initial decision to award the penalty by Singh Gill and Pedro coolly sent Grbic the wrong way.

In the mood for more, Pedro then fired a crisp shot over. The game was in the palm of Albion’s hand, seemingly, with home fans getting grumpy before Hamer’s strike changed things as half-time lurked.

Again, it was reviewed - this time for a possible offside. But the goal was given, to keep the game alive as a competitive contest and change the narrative.

Osula found space on the right and after his low cross was parried by Bart Verburggen, Hamer followed up to convert - his third goal of 2023-24.

An open and engrossing half then took another twist when Osula headed home following Bogle’s right-wing cross. The Stockley scrutinisers again got involved for a possible offside, but replays showed that Julio had played Osula onside.

The London venue then intervened again after Bogle’s second indiscretion on 52 minutes.

Soon after, Bogle almost saw the wheel of fortune head in his direction again; his goalbound shot was brilliantly blocked by Julio after a break from Archer and Brereton Diaz, otherwise it would have been 3-3.

Instead, it became 4-2, thanks to a clinical low drive from Pedro to secure him the matchball. He has struck five goals in two FA Cup matches in 2023-24.

It got calmer after that, even if Singh Gill got stick from the Kop.

Eight minutes of added time (minimum) again followed at the death. Another late goal came when substitute Danny Welbeck got away from Larouchi and saw his shot beat Grbic too easily.

There was still time for James McAtee to rattle the bar at the other end.

Sheffield United: Grbic; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Norrington-Davies (Larouchi 45); Hamer (Souza 76), Norwood, Osborn (Brooks 64); Osula (McBurnie 63), Archer, Brereton Diaz (McAtee 63). Unused substitutes: Foderingham, Robinson, Slimane, Seriki.

Brighton: Verbruggen; Webster, van Hecke, Julio (Dunk 63); Hinshelwood (Lamptey 72), Gilmour (Baleba 84), Gross, Estupinan; Buonanotte (Lallana 72), Ferguson (Welbeck 63), Pedro. Unused substitutes: Steele, Milner, Moder, Baker-Boaitey.

Referee: SS Gill (Middlesex).