Sheffield United 4 Reading 0 - player ratings

Watching the Blades was just a lot of fun as they put the Royals to the sword in emphatic fashion.

Wes Foderingham - no shots for him to save 6

CLASSY: Sheffield United midfielder Tommy Doyle was in top form

Anel Ahmedhodzic - two really good goals, he his looking like an outstanding signing 8

John Egan - one poor pass, which is unlike him, and he did not have much opportunity to make up for it 6

Rhys Norrington-Davies - one brilliant covering tackle after Egan's mistake 7

George Baldock - did his job well 6

Sander Berge - class in a midfield the Blades dominated 8

Oliver Norwood - having a really good start to the season 8

Tommy Doyle - looked like a future Manchester City player 9

Max Lowe - wonderful cross for the first goal 7

Iliman Ndiaye - was having a frustrating night in front of goal until he stepped inside in the 63rd minute and put a lovely shot into the bottom corner 7

Oli McBurnie - his goal at Luton Town really looks to have improved his confidence, producing a bullet of a header from Lowe's terrific cross 8

Substitutes:

Reda Khadra (for Ndiaye, 66) - helped keep the momentum rolling 5

Rhian Brewster (for McBurnie, 70) - no goal, but not the performance of a striker lacking confidence 6

Chris Basham (for Baldock, 79) - came on at wing-back 6

James McAtee (for Doyle, 79) - good for him to get back on after Friday's disappointment 5