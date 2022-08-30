Sheffield United 4 Reading 0 - player ratings
Sheffield United hit top gear again with a 4-0 win over the Championship’s in-form side, Reading.
Watching the Blades was just a lot of fun as they put the Royals to the sword in emphatic fashion.
Wes Foderingham - no shots for him to save 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic - two really good goals, he his looking like an outstanding signing 8
John Egan - one poor pass, which is unlike him, and he did not have much opportunity to make up for it 6
Rhys Norrington-Davies - one brilliant covering tackle after Egan's mistake 7
George Baldock - did his job well 6
Sander Berge - class in a midfield the Blades dominated 8
Oliver Norwood - having a really good start to the season 8
Tommy Doyle - looked like a future Manchester City player 9
Max Lowe - wonderful cross for the first goal 7
Iliman Ndiaye - was having a frustrating night in front of goal until he stepped inside in the 63rd minute and put a lovely shot into the bottom corner 7
Oli McBurnie - his goal at Luton Town really looks to have improved his confidence, producing a bullet of a header from Lowe's terrific cross 8
Substitutes:
Reda Khadra (for Ndiaye, 66) - helped keep the momentum rolling 5
Rhian Brewster (for McBurnie, 70) - no goal, but not the performance of a striker lacking confidence 6
Chris Basham (for Baldock, 79) - came on at wing-back 6
James McAtee (for Doyle, 79) - good for him to get back on after Friday's disappointment 5
Not used: Arblaster, Jebbison, Amissah.