Sheffield United 6 Peterborough United 2 - player ratings

Here we rate the individual performances in the 6-2 win.
Wes Foderingham - an important double save at the start of the second half 7
George Baldock - not a day when he had much to do 6
John Egan - blotted his copybook by conceding a penalty 5
Jack Robinson - caught out for Posh's first goal 5
Rhys Norrington-Davies - provided impetus down the left in the early stages 7
John Fleck - scored his first goal since January 2020 7
Oliver Norwood - confident in central midfield 6
Morgan Gibbs-White - outstanding link-up play with Iliman Ndiaye playing wide on the right 8
Iliman Ndiaye - no surprise he got cramp scoring his second goal - the No 10 was everywhere, bubbling with creativity 9
Ben Osborn - a big reason Sheffield United got off to a flying start, he scored twice 8
Billy Sharp - made three goals and will still only his team's third-best player 8
Substitutes:
Conor Hourihane (for Norwood, 71) - slipped into things seamlessly 6
Luke Freeman (for Ndiaye, 71) - went close with a couple of chances 6
Oli McBurnie (for Gibbs-White, 77) - made Osborn's goal 7
Not used: Basham, Brewster, Bogle, Verrips.