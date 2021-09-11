Sheffield United 6 Peterborough United 2 - player ratings

IMPRESSIVE: Ben Osborn scored twice from the left wing

Here we rate the individual performances in the 6-2 win.

Wes Foderingham - an important double save at the start of the second half 7

George Baldock - not a day when he had much to do 6

John Egan - blotted his copybook by conceding a penalty 5

Jack Robinson - caught out for Posh's first goal 5

Rhys Norrington-Davies - provided impetus down the left in the early stages 7

John Fleck - scored his first goal since January 2020 7

Oliver Norwood - confident in central midfield 6

Morgan Gibbs-White - outstanding link-up play with Iliman Ndiaye playing wide on the right 8

Iliman Ndiaye - no surprise he got cramp scoring his second goal - the No 10 was everywhere, bubbling with creativity 9

Ben Osborn - a big reason Sheffield United got off to a flying start, he scored twice 8

Billy Sharp - made three goals and will still only his team's third-best player 8

Substitutes:

Conor Hourihane (for Norwood, 71) - slipped into things seamlessly 6

Luke Freeman (for Ndiaye, 71) - went close with a couple of chances 6

Oli McBurnie (for Gibbs-White, 77) - made Osborn's goal 7