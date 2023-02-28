Sheffield United aim to take a leaf out of rivals book to send Spurs packing from Yorkshire again

ALMOST exactly a year ago, Tottenham Hotspur left a promotion-chasing Yorkshire team from the Championship with the equivalent of their tail between their legs and their FA Cup dreams shattered in front of a parochial crowd following a shock fifth-round exit.

It was watched by a nationwide TV audience and lapped up by most of those tuning in, notwithstanding those with Spurs affiliations.The team that inflicted that defeat on Spurs were Middlesbrough, as opposed to Sheffield United.

The Blades may not wish to countenance any current talk about Boro, given their relatively close proximity towards the top end of the second-tier table tight now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in a cup sense, the Teessiders' template from 12 months ago does at least provide a kernel of hope ahead of their own last-16 meeting with the North Londoners in front of the TV cameras at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.

Paul Heckingbottom

Boro outfought, outran and ultimately outthought their exalted opponents on a night when Spurs were off it individually and collectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents a clear warning for Spurs, who should not need to be told twice that any similar slipping in standards in the steel city runs a big risk of another painful outcome against a United side who are rich in senior players with plenty of experience of the big time.

That said, Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom is wise to the notion that his players must be at their best - and Spurs must be off it - it United are to book a quarter-final spot for the third time in four seasons.

Heckingbottom said: "All 11 players on the pitch at any one time have to be at their best. But enjoy it - what is there to lose? Just go for it. With and without the ball, go and test yourself. Go and be the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know, undoubtedly, that Spurs will have moments in the game and that it can't click for them and we are going to (need to) have some things that might not go their way. We get that. But let's try and make it happen.

"There will be moments where we suffer without the ball. But we have also got to set up to try and hurt them. In the Championship, we put expectations on ourselves to be a dominant team with and without the ball. It's going to be really tough, but let's see where we are with that."

Whether United progress or otherwise, it would be fitting that they showcase themselves in a vibrant and positive light in front of a the watching nation and endorse the outstanding work that Heckingbottom and his coaching team have done since taking over in late 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Blades side have been a joy to watch, by and large, and there is an intensity about their play which can only be admired.

Heckingbottom admits that the tie will represent a bit of a release, given that there are no league points riding on its outcome with United in the thick of a race to reach the Premier League.

The tension was certainly palpable last weekend with United eking out a priceless 1-0 victory over Watford.

It was a Bramall Lane occasion where there was a nervous energy, certainly late on as the hosts sought to protect their precious gain, mindful that third-placed Boro were stumbling at West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is pressure at S2 at stages against Spurs, Heckingbottom, for his part, will relish it. It's right up his street.

He commented: "There's a bit more freedom and no expectation.

"We expect ourselves to perform and play. Whether that's my expectations or the players' expectations of each other.

"We expect to give a good account of ourselves. But there will be a different feel from the fans in the ground and a bit more enjoyment and less tension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I quite enjoy that tension and feeling we had at the weekend against Watford when it was tense and it's on the line.

"It will be a bit different unless we are in the game in the last ten minutes and you will feel that tension.

"That's what we play for and what the club will bring hopefully.

"The cup brings a different TV audience. There's always a different theme and story to the games and that is important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will enjoy that side that comes with it because then we know that less than 72 hours later, we are back to the league and another tough game.

"We want to enjoy these games and moments. The better you get, the more these type of games become the norm."

Spurs chief Antonio Conte remains in Italy as he continues to recover from undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder, with Spurs having won all four games under Cristian Stellini in his absence.

There’s also a potential threat to Heckingbottom’s presence in the dug-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad