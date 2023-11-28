Sheffield United and Everton legend announces retirement in heartfelt message

SHEFFIELD UNITED and Everton legend Phil Jagielka has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 41.

Jagielka spent seven years at the start of his career at Bramall Lane, winning promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in 2006 before leaving after relegation the following season - joining Everton in a £4m move.

The Mancunian scored 19 goals in 386 appearances for the Toffees and was awarded the captaincy in 2013. He made 40 appearances for England between 2008 and 2016, scoring three goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made a nostalgic return to the Lane in the summer of 2019 - 12 years after the academy graduate left for Merseyside.

Jagielka signed an initial one-year deal with United, helping them consolidate in outstanding fashion in the Premier League in 2019-20 before signing a deal to remain in the following season.

Out of contract, he was released by the Blades in the summer of 2021. He spent subsequent spells in the Midlands with Derby County and Stoke City.

In his first spell with the Blades, Jagielka twice ended up in goal for lengthy periods - against Millwall in 2004 and Arsenal in 2006 - with the Blades winning both games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his retirement, Jagielka posted a message on social media, saying: "All good things come to an end and after just over 800 appearances, my playing career is done.

Former Sheffield United defender and Lane legend Phil Jagielka, who has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 41. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would get to play football at the highest level for some amazing clubs as well as my country. It's been an absolute honour to step onto the grass for every match and I have so many people to thank for that.

"Firstly, I would like to thank every player, manager, coach, manager of staff and fan who has played their part in my long football journey. I'll be forever grateful for your support!