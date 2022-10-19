The Wales international signalled to the bench in clear distress early on at the CBS Arena after sending over a left-wing cross at full-stretch.

After attention, he was stretchered off with pain etched all over his face and his hands on his head.

Heckingbottom confirmed afterwards it was a hamstring injury, with the club waiting to see the gravity of it.

Coventry City's Ben Sheaf (right) and Sheffield United's James McAtee in action on Wednesday night (Picture: PA)

He said: "I don't want to jump the gun. Let's see what happens in the next couple of days. Obviously, he's upset and we all know why, but let's wait and see."It's a hamstring (injury)."

The pain was compounded by developments late on as the Blades conceded a late penalty three minutes from time when Chris Basham brought down Viktor Gyokeres.

Substitute Martyn Waghorn blasted home the spot-kick as the Sky Blues continued their renaissance after a difficult start to the campaign.

They have lost just once in their last seven matches and have moved above Huddersfield Town at the foot of the table.

Paul Heckingbottom

United, by contrast, are winless in six matches and now find themselves in fourth spot ahead of Saturday's home game with Coventry.

Heckingbottom added: "We were strong without the ball and you have seen improvements from Coventry and the start of the season affected them and they have been keeping clean sheets of late.

"We knew it would be a tight, tough game and with the players we have missing, we have made certain errors which we don't normally make and been a little bit soft in certain moments.

