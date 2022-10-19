Sheffield United and Wales face anxious wait on Rhys Norrington Davies injury as Paul Heckingbottom is left to rue another tough result at Coventry
SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom says that the club will know more about the extent of Rhys Norrington-Davies' problem in the coming days after his World Cup dream was placed into peril following a serious looking injury in the 1-0 loss at Coventry City.
The Wales international signalled to the bench in clear distress early on at the CBS Arena after sending over a left-wing cross at full-stretch.
After attention, he was stretchered off with pain etched all over his face and his hands on his head.
Heckingbottom confirmed afterwards it was a hamstring injury, with the club waiting to see the gravity of it.
He said: "I don't want to jump the gun. Let's see what happens in the next couple of days. Obviously, he's upset and we all know why, but let's wait and see."It's a hamstring (injury)."
The pain was compounded by developments late on as the Blades conceded a late penalty three minutes from time when Chris Basham brought down Viktor Gyokeres.
Substitute Martyn Waghorn blasted home the spot-kick as the Sky Blues continued their renaissance after a difficult start to the campaign.
They have lost just once in their last seven matches and have moved above Huddersfield Town at the foot of the table.
United, by contrast, are winless in six matches and now find themselves in fourth spot ahead of Saturday's home game with Coventry.
Heckingbottom added: "We were strong without the ball and you have seen improvements from Coventry and the start of the season affected them and they have been keeping clean sheets of late.
"We knew it would be a tight, tough game and with the players we have missing, we have made certain errors which we don't normally make and been a little bit soft in certain moments.
"We certainly did not want to be and weren't tonight. There were two moments, which I was not happy with. One was the penalty and one was a player who just left a runner from a throw-in. That was it without the ball. There were big improvements there."To lose the way we did was frustrating. It was a penalty."