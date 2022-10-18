Foderingham and Blackpool's Shayne Lavery were sent off after their 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane following wrestling during a confrontation which involved almost everyone who played in the game and a few others who did not.

The Tangerines have also appealed Lavery's dismissal in the hope he will be allowed to face Hull City.

Explaining why the clubs had lodged appeals, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "I think on the basis of the classification of violent conduct. I'm not privy to what Blackpool have put, but it doesn't happen if Wes doesn't get grabbed.

SEEING RED: Referee David Webb dismisses Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham

"They've got hold of each other, there's no punches or contact with the face and there was no provocation. Lavery is trying to pull Wes out of the way. It looks worse than it is."

A red card for violent conduct normally carries a minimum three-match ban.