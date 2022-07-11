Sheffield United: Blades winning race to sign Newcastle United defender

The Newcastle United player, 32, is set to undergo a medical ahead of sealing a switch to South Yorkshire.

Clark has not played a competitive game for the Magpies since January and was omitted from Eddie Howe’s 25-man squad in the second half of last season, with the player firmly down the pecking order behind the likes of Dan Burn and Sven Botman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old, who has a year left on his contract on Tyneside, has also been linked with moves to several other Championship sides including Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Birmingham City.

Republic of Ireland's Ciaran Clark set for Blades move. Picture: PA

He has been training with Newcastle Under-23s squad so far this summer.

Despite the recent capture of Anel Ahmedhodžić from Malmo, the Blades are seeking cover on the left-hand side of defence with loanee Ben Davies returning to Liverpool at the end of last season and Jack O’Connell continuing his rehabilitation from two knee operations.

Republic of Ireland international Clark, who has played alongside John Egan and Enda Stevens, is one of a number of players who Newcastle are seeking to move on as they look to upgrade their squad following last season’s takeover.

Following the cash outlay spent on bringing in Ahmedhodžić, the Blades are expected to predominantly operate in the loan market, having already completed a deal to sign Manchester City’s highly-rated midfielder Tommy Doyle for the 2022-23 season.

They are also keen on Brighton forward Reda Khadra, who impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.