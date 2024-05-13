Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Everton rival Sean Dyche have a difference of opinion following Blades' Premier League loss
On a day when relegated United equalled the Premier League record for most goals conceded in a single season (101) and equalled their own club record set in 1933-34, the main talking point arrived in the 36th minute.
Blades captain Jack Robinson reacted angrily to a foul from former United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and shoved his rival to the floor, sparking a fracas between both sets of players.
Referee Stuart Attwell booked Robinson, with VAR not electing to overturn the decision into a red.
Wilder said: "I’ve got no issue with either player. They both want to win for their football clubs, and I’d like to think that Evertonians know their football as well and will understand that.
"You support it when it’s your team and you look at it differently when it’s against, but at least he (Robinson) is showing some fight and some desire to influence his team and get them going.
"I think it’s the correct decision, but I know other people will think that in modern-day football, by the letter of the law, something else should have happened.”
Offering his view, Dyche commented: "I think the game's gone too soft with a lot of things, feigning injury and that sort of stuff, but that's probably too much.
"The game's going on, I don't think you can push a player in the chest and it be a good part of the game and they said (it wasn't a sending-off) because it wasn't in the face. So anyone can do that and get a yellow card which can't be right can it?
"It's a debate point for me because I don't like red cards, but the rules suggest if it's aggressive he's probably going to walk."