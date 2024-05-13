GOOD friends they may be, but there was a clear difference of opinion between rival managers Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche following Sheffield United's 1-0 loss at Everton.

On a day when relegated United equalled the Premier League record for most goals conceded in a single season (101) and equalled their own club record set in 1933-34, the main talking point arrived in the 36th minute.

Blades captain Jack Robinson reacted angrily to a foul from former United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and shoved his rival to the floor, sparking a fracas between both sets of players.

Referee Stuart Attwell booked Robinson, with VAR not electing to overturn the decision into a red.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (right) gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Everton. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Wilder said: "I’ve got no issue with either player. They both want to win for their football clubs, and I’d like to think that Evertonians know their football as well and will understand that.

"You support it when it’s your team and you look at it differently when it’s against, but at least he (Robinson) is showing some fight and some desire to influence his team and get them going.

"I think it’s the correct decision, but I know other people will think that in modern-day football, by the letter of the law, something else should have happened.”

Offering his view, Dyche commented: "I think the game's gone too soft with a lot of things, feigning injury and that sort of stuff, but that's probably too much.

"The game's going on, I don't think you can push a player in the chest and it be a good part of the game and they said (it wasn't a sending-off) because it wasn't in the face. So anyone can do that and get a yellow card which can't be right can it?