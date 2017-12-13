Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder content to shuffle his pack

MANAGER Chris Wilder has hailed the versatility of his Sheffield United squad.

The Blades head to Preston North End this weekend looking to bounce back from a disappointing run of results.

Chris Wilder, manager of Sheffield United (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage).

United have taken just a solitary point from their last four games, a dip that has seen Wilder’s men slip from the automatic promotion places to sixth in the table.

John Fleck misses the trip to Deepdale through suspension, which together with the broken leg suffered by Paul Coutts last month means two of the midfielders who have played such a key part in the club’s rise during 2017 will be absent.

Wilder, however, is adamant that the squad can cope thanks to so many of his players being able to fill a variety of roles.

“Whatever club I have had,” said the Blades’ chief, “there has always been two or three (who can play in several positions) because of the numbers I run with. I think we have got that here.

“If you are a good player, you can play elsewhere. Some managers don’t want this (utility players in their squad) and that is their call.

“But, here, Enda (Stevens) can play centre-half, Jack (O’Connell) can go left-back, David Brooks can go in the middle of the park and Mark Duffy can play as a (number) ten.

“I think it is important, regarding the numbers in the group and also financially.

“In an ideal world, you would have 22 players and if one goes out another comes in. But it is not ideal and so this is why we do it.”

United’s flexibility has been underlined in recent weeks down the right flank.

George Baldock started last Friday’s harsh defeat to Bristol City in his customary wing-back role, but his absence in the previous five fixtures together with Kieron Freeman’s injury meant Chris Basham had to fill in.

“The wing-back thing has slightly affected our rhythm because we had to move ‘Bash’ too,” added Wilder. “He was playing one position and then has gone into another, which is played differently by other players.

“It is not an excuse because we have won games with ‘Bash’ there. The Hull game, our second-half performance was right up there and he played in that position.”