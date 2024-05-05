Hudson-Odoi produced two picture-book goals to help Forest overcome a dreadful start at Bramall Lane and register a first away win since Boxing Day.

The already-relegated Blades went ahead through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty before Hudson-Odoi’s double and Ryan Yates’ controversial goal saw Forest hit back to move three points clear of 18th-placed Luton with two games left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TOUGH DAY: Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi scores his team's third goal against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Their situation at the foot of the table could look even rosier if an appeal against a four-point deduction for breaking financial rules is successful, with news expected this week.

If they were to get just one point back, that would effectively relegate Burnley due to Forest’s superior goal difference.

The Blades’ horrible campaign hit a new low as Hudson-Odoi’s second was the 100th goal they have conceded, making them the first Premier League team to rack up a century in a 38-game season, with Swindon doing it in 1993-94 over 42 games.

But it was their deficiencies in the other penalty area against Forest which annoyed boss Chris Wilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get the ball to the top of the pitch but you’ve got to put your chances away and we’ve had 17 opportunities – not half-chances, some incredibly proper chances – and goals change the feel of the game,” he said.

“It’s happened for the last three weeks now.

“We created chances but there’s no point coming in at half-time and saying ‘well played’ when we should be 4-0 up.”

Wilder was also unhappy a foul wasn’t given on Brereton Diaz in the build-up to Yates' goal.