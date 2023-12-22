Sheffield United boss delighted at Blades performance against Premier League title contenders Aston Villa
A point lifts United off the bottom of the Premier League table and Wilder praised his team for how well they have reacted since he took charge of the club at the start of December.
Nicolo Zaniolo’s late goal rescued a 1-1 draw when the substitute levelled in stoppage time just as Cameron Archer’s 87th-minute strike looked to have given the Blades a stunning smash and grab win.
Villa needed victory to go top but now sit second, behind Arsenal on goal difference. The Blades now host relegation rivals Luton Town on Boxing Day in what will prove to be a pivotal game.
“We’re delighted with the result,” said Wilder. “We’ve had very little time on the training ground so I give the players an awful lot of credit for taking in the information, because they’ve been given a load of information.
“We hung in there, felt as if there were about a thousand VAR decisions tonight and we grew into the game a little bit.
“Counter-attack, smash and grab. You go 1-0 up and you get that deep into the game, you feel is it going to be your night and it isn’t.
“We have to quickly move on. They’re a together group which is really good for me and the coaching staff that we’re working with, boys who really want to learn and really want to give everything for the football club.”
Wilder made no excuses for the system he implemented on the night.
“It always seems when we play at Villa Park it’s an interesting night,” he added. “We were up against a team on a fabulous run, who have swatted aside better teams than us.
“I’m not going to be embarrassed in terms of the plan we had, because we have to have a structure. You do get close, you are ultimately a little disappointed but when the head is on the pillow we will be pleased with our efforts.
“We’re going to have to show character right the way through because we’re up against it. This football club is built on that. I’ve been delighted with the group and their attitude.
“Everyone in the world expects a home win. We had to have a structure, it’s not anti-football, it’s up to the opposition to break us down. They are the ones in form.”