Sheffield United boss gives key injury update ahead of Manchester United clash, Arsenal could welcome back axed skipper - Premier League preview
With the international break done and dusted, the Premier League makes its welcome return this weekend. The narrative couldn't be richer; Jose Mourinho is back in town, there's a host of potential injury problems across the board, and a fantastic set of fixtures to enjoy.
Here's our mini preview for the weekend's action, featuring the likes of Sheffield United's huge game against Manchester United, and Chelsea's big trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester United.
1. Jose Mourinho set for first Spurs match
The Special One's first game as Spurs manager being the televised Saturday lunchtime match really is a treat. Will he turn the free-flowing side into a turgid defensive unit? Harry Kane will certainly hope not!
2. Liverpool boss to leave it late on Mohamed Salah call
Jurgen Klopp's side take on Crystal Palace this weekend, and will to continue their march towards the title. He has revealed that he's still not made a decision over whether Salah will play, as he continues to recover from injury.
3. Graham Potter singles out Leicester City's Jamie Vardy as threat
Brighton will need to be at their best to stop Brendan Rodger's rampant Foxes this weekend, and the Seagulls boss has earmarked Vardy as the key man for his defence to watch on Saturday. He's scored six goals in four games.
4. Can Lampard's side continue their terrific away form?
Chelsea have been simply fantastic on the road this season, but they'll face a massive test against a wounded Man City this weekend. Last season this game ended 6-0, surely that can't happen again. Can it?