SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that keeper Wes Foderingham will miss two games following his dismissal in the Easter Monday defeat at Burnley - and will be available for the Blades' FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday week.

Adam Davies will step in to the breach for United in the games against Cardiff City and Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom, who previously worked with the Wales international at Barnsley, is backing the experienced custodian to step up.

Foderingham was shown his marching orders on 16 minutes at Turf Moor when he got in a mix-up with Jack Robinson and brought down Nathan Tella, who was racing towards an empty goal, just outside of the box

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

The offence, under FA rules, carries a one-match ban, with a red card earlier in the season for Foderingham - in the home game with Blackpool - meaning that he is handed an extra game.

That has now been confirmed after some initial confusion.

Heckingbottom, whose side are five points clear of third-placed Luton Town with a game in hand, said: "He's ready (Davies).

"He's stepped up before and had big moments for us. The fact he had a little (earlier) run in the team and (FA) cup games has helped.

"It's for moments like this, you never know when you need members of the squad.

"He's had a lot of big games and a lot of games in this league as well. He has lots of experience in club football and with Wales."

Confirming the length of Foderingham's absence, he added: "Two games. One for the offence and because he;s been sent off before, it's two games."

Max Lowe is back in the fray for the weekend game with the Bluebirds, with Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn are not ready.

Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster remain sidelined - with the latter out for the season.

United are adopting a 'wait and see' policy with Norrington-Davies, out since the autumn with a serious hamstring rupture, regarding his chances of returning between now and season's end.