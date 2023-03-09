SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that joint top-scorer and attacking talisman Iliman Ndiaye and in-form midfielder James McAtee are both available for Saturday's Championship home fixture against fourth-placed Luton Town at Bramall Lane.

The duo came off with issues in the second half of Tuesday's key game at Reading, when United triumphed 1-0 in their match in hand to re-establish their seventh-point advantage over the side just outside of the automatic promotion positions in Middlesbrough.

Heckingbottom said: "They will be fine. Macca's was cramp and Iliman's was contact and he was hit in his side.

"It happens all the time. It's just one that began to affect his running, so he came off.

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

"Jayden (Bogle) as well. He took a stamp on the foot and his foot swelled up, so that's gone down as well. He will be fine as well."

Heckingbottom has confirmed that the wintry blast on Thursday morning and the reports of further bad weather until Friday lunch-time has forced him to reschedule the club's training plans in the build-up to the Hatters game at their Shirecliffe training base.

The Blades chief added: "That has a big impact on it as we have to reschedule everything and change everything. We are going to come in later tomorrow as well simply because of travel and the roads and things like that.