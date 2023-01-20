Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists transfer embargo won't 'hinder or stop' Blades' promotion bid

SHEFFIELD UNITED chief Paul Heckingbottom insists that the Blades being placed under a transfer embargo will not affect his side's promotion prospects.

Heckingbottom's side moved 14 points clear of third-placed Watford following a 1-0 Championship victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Friday night, achieved thanks to an early goal from Daniel Jebbison, his first ever senior strike at Bramall Lane. It extended their unbeaten sequence to nine games in al competitions.

But the backdrop to the win surrounded news of the embargo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL website has stated in its Embargo Reporting Service section that the Blades are now under embargo under Regulation 52.2.3.

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are unable to register players when under embargo, either new signings or players recalled from loans.

Bramall Lane officials have been granted “two business days” to secure the removal of the notice before the EFL publicly acknowledges their situation and its reasons for taking the step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Blades said they are aiming to have their embargo lifted "next week" as they continue discussions with the relevant parties.

It read: "Club officials remain in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders, with the aim of working to a resolution next week. The club would like to thank the EFL for its assistance and taking into account a number of unique circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom said: "The club have put the statement out and I've not got any more information to share.

"The EFL have sanctioned us and we are going to be working hard to deal with it. We'll leave that to the powers that be (Blades hierarchy) to try and resolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From November last year, there's all sorts of things we have had to deal with and have dealt with and we will deal with this. This is another thing. This one is more public, but I won't let anything hinder or stop us.

"We have got a good squad together and got ourselves in a good position in the league. That's it and we'll continue to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad