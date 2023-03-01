SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom said that the on-message performance of his gallant Blades braves ensured that he thoroughly enjoyed the first match of his three-game touchline ban while watching on from the gantry as the hosts secured a famous cup upset against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

United made eight changes from the side who beat Watford in a key promotion fixture last weekend, with another big league game against Blackburn Rovers less than 72 hours away on Saturday lunch-time.

They will also now face an additional fixture with Rovers this season after being handed a home draw with the Lancastrians in the quarter-final, the Blades' third appearance in the last-eight in four seasons and a prize for their exploits against Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, there was more cup woe for a very poor Spurs side who suffered their fourth successive round-five exit and were punished for a lack of urgency, intensity and ruthlessness in front of goal against a much-changed United – a year to the day since they were dumped out of last year’s competition by another Championship side in Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (right) celebrates victory after the final whistle in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday March 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Blades, who handed a full debut to teenager Andre Brooks and just a second start to Ismaila Coulibaly, faced a Spurs side who had six changes from their Sunday Premier League derby success over Chelsea, with Harry Kane on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were disciplined with and without the ball all night with a host of Spurs players – whose starters included Richarlison, Hueng-Min Son, Ivan Perisic and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - having an off-day.

Big chances rarely arrived for the Londoners and the decisive moment came 11 minutes from time when substitute Illiman Ndiaye added to his burgeoning reputation by firing the only goal of the game after twisting and turning past a couple of visiting defenders before firing home.

United, who showed commitment, fight and character all evening across the pitch, saw the game out despite Kane missing a late chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom, who watched from the stands while Stuart McCall and Jack Lester directed operations in the technical area, said: "They made it a good watch to me.

"I was looking forward to that game for lots of reasons, but also dreading it for not being able to be on the sidelines. But they made it a good watch for me. I thank them for that.

"We had to be brave with and without the ball. The most pleasing thing was the composure we showed on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The performance had youth and energy and they can all handle the ball very well the younger lads.

"The performance from all the players was first class and the experienced boys at the back was class too.

"Tactical changes were made to win the game and fresh legs was needed for us to get the win. You can make all the subs in the world, but the players still need to perform.

"We have a lot of league games now before the next game and this competition is parked now and it's onto the league. The Championship is what we are fighting for, but we do try to enjoy the FA Cup just as much and I feel the fans are a lot less apprehensive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Ndiaye, who struck his 11th goal of the season when he struck six minutes after coming off the bench, added: "You don't expect anything else. I am just pleased he got his goal.