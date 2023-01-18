The Senegalese international limped off in Saturday's home victory over Stoke City.
He was seen with his leg/knee heavily strapped after the game after being replaced in the game by Daniel Jebbison.
But Ndiaye trained on Wednesday and is available for the meeting with the Tigers.
Defenders Ciaran Clark, George Baldock and Enda Stevens will all miss Friday's game, alongside John Fleck.
Oli McBurnie is back in training, Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom confirmed.
Clark, on a season-long loan from Newcastle, is troubled by a hamstring issue which saw him sidelined for the first few months of the campaign.
Baldock and Stevens both missed the win over Stoke due to injuries picked up in training.
Heckingbottom said: “Iliman is fine, he has trained today and we are pleased with that.
"They (Clark, Baldock and Stevens) won’t be fit for the weekend, Oli Mac (McBurnie) has trained with us and Iliman is back in. Flecky (John Fleck) and Ciaran are on the grass doing their bits and pieces and that is where we are at.
"Oli has power back and it feels like he can push off and that’s good and that’s what we want. But Rotherham was his last start and that’s when he did his ankle. We are aware of how much he has missed and how far behind he is and we need to keep building him up. Hopefully, we will be able to use him and get him contributing to picking up points, while we are getting him back to the levels he was at.”