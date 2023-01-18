SHEFFIELD UNITED star turn Iliman Ndiaye is fit for Friday night's Championship fixture with Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

The Senegalese international limped off in Saturday's home victory over Stoke City.

He was seen with his leg/knee heavily strapped after the game after being replaced in the game by Daniel Jebbison.

But Ndiaye trained on Wednesday and is available for the meeting with the Tigers.

Defenders Ciaran Clark, George Baldock and Enda Stevens will all miss Friday's game, alongside John Fleck.

Oli McBurnie is back in training, Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom confirmed.

Clark, on a season-long loan from Newcastle, is troubled by a hamstring issue which saw him sidelined for the first few months of the campaign.

Baldock and Stevens both missed the win over Stoke due to injuries picked up in training.

Heckingbottom said: “Iliman is fine, he has trained today and we are pleased with that.

"They (Clark, Baldock and Stevens) won’t be fit for the weekend, Oli Mac (McBurnie) has trained with us and Iliman is back in. Flecky (John Fleck) and Ciaran are on the grass doing their bits and pieces and that is where we are at.

