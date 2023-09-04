PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has praised everyone connected with Sheffield United for making light of some 'nightmare' moments in a different summer transfer window to ensure that the team can be a competitive force in the 2023-24 season.

The Blades secured their first point of the new campaign in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton on Saturday. It provided hope, more especially in the performances of marquee signings Cameron Archer and Gus Hamer.

£18million striker Archer, on his first ever top-flight start, scored a fine equaliser before his equally exquisite shot on the stroke of half-time hit the post and rebounded off Everton and England keeper Jordan Pickford to give United an interval lead.

It was a game in which £15m midfielder Hamer was also very impressive - and with James McAtee waiting in the wings after being introduced to home fans before kick-off after joining for a second loan spell, there is positivity to suggest that the Blades' aims of survival can be achieved.

Heckingbottom said: "We've turned what were some real nightmare moments in the window – really, really tough from a personal point of view - the club, team and everyone has really held their nerve and worked hard.

"I am happy we have come out of it as strong as possible, so there will be more than those players if we are to be successful.

"The window has just closed now and we know what we have got, the bench has got stronger every game. Luke Thomas has got his first game for us, James McAtee wasn't involved.

"We have worked so hard to get to this point. It is not just going to be about those players you have seen (on Saturday), there are others who need to improve and get fitter, sharper and stronger as well."

Hailing the performance and impact of Archer, who afforded himself a huge psychological fillip bby finding the net, he continued: "He wanted to come.

"When we go after players, especially younger ones, we are not stupid. They are not going to come here for the money, they are going to come here for how we work and the opportunity.

"We have to really sell ourselves, but show what we are about, first and foremost.

"Likewise, you could say anything to get a player through the door, but if that is not the reality, you are not going to get the best out of them. Likewise, if we show what we are about and a player doesn't want to come to us, we've probably dodged a bullet.

"When we spoke to Cam, he really liked what we are about and liked how we saw him and his game and where we would see him improving further and also how he would add to our team. He wanted to come as soon as we spoke.

"He knows I have liked him for a long time, which probably helps. Then it was down to the clubs to get things sorted as it wasn't an easy deal."

Questioned about reports on a buy-back option in the deal at Villa's insistence, he said: "I am not going to comment on that deal as one, I will probably get it wrong and two, I will probably get into trouble.