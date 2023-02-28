News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom reveals Spurs danger which is as big as Harry Kane

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has stressed that Sheffield United will have no special plans to cater for Harry Kane should he line up for Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday night's FA Cup tie at Bramall Lane.

By Leon Wobschall
2 minutes ago

The Blades welcome Spurs in a fifth-round encounter and while Heckingbottom is acutely aware of the individual threats posed by the likes of Kane and Hueng-min Son, he is alert to another significant and wider danger when collectively analysing the Londoners.

Spurs' total of 12 goals from set-pieces is the best record of any Premier League side so far in 2022-23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Questioned about stopping Kane, who has found the net on his last two visits to Bramall Lane and already scored 20 goals for Spurs this term, the Blades chief said: "He's one of the best strikers in the world."But if you leave two players on him, we are leaving another top-class player with no player (marker). So we can't.

Most Popular
Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur interacts with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground earlier this season. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images )
Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur interacts with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground earlier this season. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images )
Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur interacts with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground earlier this season. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images )

"The only way you guarantee (Kane not scoring) it is not letting him within 40 yards of your goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That's tough as he scores all types of goals and they are a real threat from set-plays as well, so no matter how well you are seeing the game out and denying spaces, their set-plays are very good and he has benefited a lot from that as well.

"We know he needs very few chances, but one thing we can try and do is limit those moments."

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom is urging his players to seize the moment as the Blades endeavour to produce another famous cup occasion and night at Bramall Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United's last cup meeting with Spurs at S2 came in January 2015 when the hosts, then in the third-tier, pushed the visitors all the way in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the second-leg of their Capital One Cup semi-final, with the Londoners edging through 3-2 on aggregate.

Heckingbottom added: "It is a different challenge and one we must enjoy and embrace. Where's the pressure? There is none.“We are expecting a Spurs team at their best. We are not putting any expectations on ourselves other than to give our best and 100 per cent.”

Paul HeckingbottomHarry KaneBramall LanePremier League