MANAGER Paul Heckingbottom admitted Sheffield United didn’t create enough as they handed their Championship promotion rivals further hope after defeat at Ewood Park.

A frantic encounter was settled by Harry Pickering’s first goal of the campaign in the fifth minute for Blackburn Rovers, capping off a devastating counter-attack.

Both sides, fresh from giant-killing exploits in the FA Cup, created chances with Chris Basham and Oli McBurnie going close for the visitors, while Rovers rattled the woodwork in both halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts took charge of the game in the second half and held on to register a vital win that moves them within six points of the Blades in second after their fourth consecutive league win.

CLOSE CALL: Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (centre-left) and Blackburn Rovers' Joseph Rankin-Costello (centre-right) battle for the ball at Ewood Park Picture: Tim Markland/PA

Blackburn will also fancy their chances when the teams meet in the FA Cup quarter final later this month, while pressure is growing on the Blades elsewhere after Middlesbrough’s 5-0 win at home to Reading brought them to within four points, although Michael Carrick’s side have played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have picked up just two points on the road in their last four games and Heckingbottom admitted his team failed to be creative enough in front of goal, even though the data showed otherwise.

“When we came in the analyst showed me the stats – more possession, more chances, more efforts, more on targets, more expected goals,” said Heckingbottom.

“That’s why I don’t go into it because for me, we weren’t at our best. We weren’t as fluid, we didn’t play with as much pace and tempo as we normally play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

“First half we passed the ball well on a really tricky pitch. We got into some good areas and lacked the quality in key moments. They had three attempts, and two of them were from counter attacks and corners, and one was from us leaving a runner so at half-time I was confident.

“I thought we’d go on and win the game, and expected us to because it’s easy to put those things right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we came out in the second half and Blackburn started much better than us. We had to make changes, had to try and wrestle the momentum back and we did get back on top in terms of ball and territory.

“Regardless of the stats, I don’t think we created enough good opportunities to win the game.

“We weren’t at our fluent best with the ball but for me it was the energy.”

Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson played down his team’s promotion chances, although he remained ‘ambitious’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in an excellent position but we all know we are not favourites to go up and we are not favourites to be around the play-offs,” said Tomasson.

"But we will chase it. In this great league, you could lose your next game as well, it’s extremely tough with the intensity, probably the toughest in the world, with all those good teams.

“Will it be a disappointment if we don’t manage it? No. I’m realistic but are we ambitious? Of course we are.”

Blackburn Rovers: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Travis, Buckley, Thomas (Hedges 82), Szmodics, Dolan (Brereton 82), Gallagher. Unused substitutes: Brittain, Morton, Garrett, Phillips, Hilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Basham (Sharp 75), Egan, Robinson, Bogle (Baldock 62), Berge, Norwood (Doyle 75), Fleck (McAtee 62), Lowe (Osborn 64), McBurnie, Ndiaye. Unused substitutes: Davies, Clark.