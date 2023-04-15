Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom's message to Championship promotion rivals after comeback win over Cardiff City

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom paid tribute to his side's bouncebackability as they started a seminal quartet of successive Championship home matches with a handsome 4-1 victory over Cardiff City - albeit by doing it the hard way after going behind.

Relegation-haunted Cardiff took the lead on 18 minutes when Sory Kaba netted from the penalty spot after Max Lowe was penalised for a clumsy high boot on Jack Simpson.

Within six minutes, United were level after James McAtee - ineligible for next weekend's FA Cup semi-final with parent club Manchester City at Wembley - went solo and netted for the seventh time of the season in what has become an excellent loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United controlled much of the second half and took the lead when Jack Robinson headed home in outstanding fashion following a brilliant cross from the impressive Tommy Doyle, who also will not play in next weekend's semi against City.

Sheffield United's Ciaran Clark (centre) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday April 15, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Iliman Ndiaye cashed in on a dreadful error from ex-Sheffield Wednesday loan defender Mark McGuiness to make the game safe and substitute Ciaran Clark added a fourth from close range, with the result also going Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town a favour towards the bottom end of the table.

Second-placed United, who host Bristol City on Tuesday night, remain five points clear of Luton Town, who won 2-0 at Rotherham, with a game in hand.They are eight points in front of Middlesbrough, in fourth, also with a game advantage over the Teessiders.

The Blades have five games remaining in their campaign.

Saturday's win saw United score four goals for the first time since a 5-2 success over Burnley on Bonfire Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom said: "We have put ourselves into a position where it's about us. It was the same at Sunderland and Blackburn - we went behind and it was the same today.

"The really pleasing thing is it says a lot about our character. We talk a lot about not panicking in any situation and that really helps at this stage of the season.

"Yes, Middlesbrough won again and Luton's form is unreal. It feels strange because of the run we went on last year.

"Nothing we are doing is a fluke, we have been sustaining it for a long time. Every time we win, the margin of error gets tighter for the teams chasing us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fact we won 4-1 after going behind shows a lot about the group. It's not the first time in recent weeks.

"It says a lot about what we are trying to do. Our message has been the same regardless of what the outside narrative is.

"We knew it was going to be tough, Cardiff are scrapping for their lives and we knew they would throw everything at us and try and impose their style. We were prepared for them to try and create stoppages but that doesn't mean it's not frustrating. It can have an effect on our crowd."

Praising a fine performance from McAtee, who received a standing ovation when he came off, the Blades chief added: "James (McAtee) has been doing what he did today more and more, we can see that in training and now in games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad