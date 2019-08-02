Sheffield United break transfer record to sign Oli McBurnie and hand Bradford City a timely cash windfall

SHEFFIELD UNITED have completed the club record capture of Oli McBurnie in a deal that could cost the Premier League new boys £20m.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane after the Blades agreed to pay around £17m up front for the Swansea City striker.

That will be music to the ears of not only United fans but also Bradford City, who are set to receive a windfall of almost £2.5m from the transfer.

Bradford sold McBurnie to Swansea City in 2015 for an initial £250,000 that has since more or less doubled. The Bantams included a 15 per cent sell-on clause over any subsequent profit made by the Swans when selling the Leeds-born striker.

With the Welsh club's guaranteed profit standing at a little over £16.5m, this will be a welcome boost to the coffers at Valley Parade after incurring heavy losses during last season's relegation from League One.

For the Blades, McBurnie becomes their fourth record signing of the summer and the eighth new face at the Lane. Chris Wilder made the Scotland international his number one target as soon as promotion was confirmed.

"We have had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success," said the Blades chief, whose side make their Premier League bow at Bournemouth on August 10.

"We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area. He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him. Hopefully, he and the club can continue to grow together.

"I am delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season."

McBurnie's capture takes United's outlay on transfers towards £45m, signalling their ambitions to stick around in the top flight.

Wilder added: "Over the years, we have had the stigma of a selling club and, of course, there will be sales in the future. But it should be noted that we are a buying club, we have spent a significant amount and the owners deserve a huge amount of credit for the way they have sanctioned our assault on the transfer market."