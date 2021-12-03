Sheffield United: Cardiff return evokes mixed emotions for Stuart McCall

It will also serve as a reminder of what United can strive for and achieve when everyone is pulling in the same direction as they bid to put their show back on the road after a forgettable, difficult and unsatisfactory season so far.

Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in charge, against Bristol City last Sunday, was a step in the right direction in that regard.

United have not given up on this campaign and the Championship table, which looks as open as it has done for years, suggests that they will be foolish to.

Sheffield United's Stuart McCall, Paul Heckinbottom and Jack Lester. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Still, few would expect the Blades to enjoy the sort of seasons which transpired in 2002-03 and 2005-06, when two games in Cardiff are fatefully remembered for different reasons.

The Welsh capital was where the Blades – in May 2003 – fell at the final hurdle in their quest to reach the Premier League, losing 3-0 in the play-off final to Wolves.

Then player-coach, McCall recalled: “We had so many great times back then and it is strange how lots took place there; so it will be good to go back.

“We were 3-0 down at half-time, nothing had gone right and I was having a cup of tea when the gaffer told me I was coming on. We got a penalty at the start of the second-half and missed it. If that had gone in then, who knows?”

Just under three years later, a short distance away at Ninian Park, McCall was part of the Blades entourage under Neil Warnock who were in the Principality as the visitors beat Cardiff on Good Friday thanks to a goal from Danny Webber to put themselves on the cusp of promotion.

Leeds United’s failure to win the next day confirmed Premier League football for the Blades.

He continued: “The group we had back then, it was brilliant looking back. There were some great young players – Phil Jagielka, Michael Tonge and Monty (Nick Montgomery) – and some really good older ones. But most of all, we had some big personalities and characters right through.

“When I turned up (at United), people thought I was there to clean Neil’s car. But look at what happened.