Sheffield United CEO sheds light on striker Daniel Jebbison's 'mystery illness'
The England under-20 international, who made 19 appearances last term, Is yet to feature in 2023-24 due to a mixture of injury and illness.
The club remain keen on retaining the 20-year-old when his deal expires this summer.
Bettis said: "We are still working on it, we are having positive conversations about it at the minute.
"I think Daniel's been really unlucky in the last year to 18 months with injuries and even with that I think he's getting a bit of stick on social media for our supporters etc.
"I don't think they really (know what's been happening). I think there was one point where it was quoted that he had a 'mystery illness' or something like that.
"At times you are respecting the players privacy and their medical records but I know that Daniel is happy because I have spoken to him about it, that he's happy for me to say what I'm saying to you.
"We do blood tests on the players regularly to check various things and following a blood test Daniel had here, he basically got a blood clot. Then that involved that whole process of figuring out what happened, why it happened, how it can't happen again.
"For a time he was on blood thinners so obviously he can't play because if he gets a cut or anything, that stops him. That's all been resolved and Daniel is fine again and there's no issues and he can play, but he's come back and he hasn't played for such a long time that naturally at times you pick up injuries because your body's not been training every single day.
"So I really feel sorry for Daniel but he's close to coming back and I think he will play for us before the end of this season, he'll get games for us which will be great. We as a club, he is someone we would love to get him nailed down to a longer term contract and as I say we are having positive discussions with him now.
"With everything that went on, he wasn't in a place where they wanted him to talk about it until they had figured all of this out."