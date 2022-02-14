Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom gives updates on Daniel Jebbison, Enda Stevens & Rhys Norrington-Davies

Jebbison was handed his Blades debut by Heckingbottom last term during his interim spell in charge and made history last May at the tender age of 17 years and 309 days when he became the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start in the win at Everton.

To continue his education, former Blades head coach Slavisa Jokanovic allowed him to head out on loan to Burton at the start of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager hit nine goals for the Brewers before being brought back by Heckingbottom and injuries to Rhian Brewster and now David McGoldrick have pushed up back up the pecking order.

Daniel Jebbison.

On Jebbison, 18, an unused substitute in the club's recent games at Huddersfield and Birmingham, Heckingbottom - whose side welcome Hull City on Tuesday night - said: "That is how quick it can change.

"You get the balance in the squad right and put the squad together for January and that as quick as that, two injuries and pretty big ones. That's the importance of the squad and why we will be using all the players.

"Hopefully, Ossie (Ben Osborn) will be back in training in the next couple of weeks and then that's another attacking option as well.

On involvement for Jebbison, he added: "Possibly. It is all down to him and obviously, the state of the game and how it is panning out. From his point of view, the fewer bodies we have got, the less competition it is.

"But I have said it all along, you have to be performing to get in the team. In fairness to Jebbo, he has noticed a real difference in this group and has come back from Burton and feeling the intensity of the training and quality. And this is another reason why it will be very good for him to come back into this group."

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom says that Enda Stevens, who has missed the club's last five games, will be out for an extended spell with a calf issue.

He also confirmed that Rhys Norrington-Davies' absence for the weekend game at Huddersfield was due to him missing out on the squad and not down to an injury issue.

Heckingbottom added: "Enda is still injured and his calf injury is keeping him out longer than we thought and we have just got to be patient with him and he is going through the usual rehab progress and he is not close to a return.