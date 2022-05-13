With the centre-back’s contract up this summer, the Blades had the right to simply extend it by 12 months, but manager Heckingbottom was keen to go beyond that and sign Basham up until 2024, when he will be due a testimonial.

That is because he is one of a group of players who even without speaking create the environment and mentality which has dragged the Blades into the Championship play-offs despite a poor start to the season. Along with the injured Jack O’Connell, the way Basham plays as an overlapping centre-back has come to epitomise the 21st Century version of the club.

Unlike Billy Sharp, whose contract was extended recently, Basham is not from the area but he understands the club just the same.

Defender Chris Basham has signed a new contract with Sheffield United until 2024. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“You can understand it but if you don’t drive it, don’t live it, you’re part of the problem,” stressed Heckingbottom.

“He certainly helps drive it and that’s arguably more important than the work you do on the pitch because how you prepare, how you train, the standards you set every day becomes habit, that defines you. He’s a part of what we try to do – always give your best, no excuses. He fits that bill perfectly.”

The Blades’ biggest strength going into the play-offs is they have plenty of players, like Basham, who have won promotion before and have shown in this season’s run-in they have the mentality needed in big games. Their next two are against Nottingham Forest, at home tomorrow and away on Tuesday in a two-legged semi-final.

“One of the strengths certainly when Chris (Wilder) was here was after promotion from League One we kept the core together and added,” argued Heckingbottom. “We built in the Championship and added. We got promoted and the core was there again and we added.

“We’ve still got a few of those core players now because they’re good players and good people who add to what we’re about.

“Falling back on those values of the club, the work ethic and the qualities the players have got not only as footballers but people helps you bring the best out of the group again. We’ve got five or six of those boys in that mould.

“If you’ve got a group who have got it, you’re going to drag one or two along who would maybe be on the fence.

“Not everyone can be trusted to deliver on big occasions and some players will only deliver on big occasions and become useless in the other games.

“I think it’s more important you have the mentality every day to work hard and make the sacrifices, do the work and then you get the opportunities to play in a Championship play-off.”

The extra year is Heckingbottom proving it is more than just words when he says Basham has plenty more to give, and buys time to think about life after him – not that he has started yet.

“It’s not even entered my head,” he said. “He’s fit enough and he’s an important player. It’s his job to get into the team, to help the team, to help us win.

“I’m pleased the board can see the importance we put in him rather than just activating that option.

“He plays (his position) uniquely. We also know that position is one we need (for the way the team plays) with the players who are out of contract (and in Charlie Goode and Filip Uremovic’s case on loan) so getting him for that extra year is vital, not just for me next season but for the club long term.