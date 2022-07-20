Sheffield United closing in on versatile Brighton's Reda Khadra who is being targeted by Hertha Berlin and Blackburn Rovers

Khadra is attracting interest from Hertha Berlin and Blackburn Rovers after scoring five goals in 28 appearances across all competitions at Ewood Park last season. He also registered four assists.

Heckingbottom says that the Blades are in a good position as they look to bring the player in on loan but admits that there are still details to work out before the proposed deal can move forward.

"The little details when you get that far, they can often be the most difficult," said Heckingbottom after the Blades lost 3-0 to Mansfield Town in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

“I don’t think we’re that far. But then that’s me. If you ask the people who are actually responsible for putting things like this together - at both ends of the deal - they might tell you something different.

“There’s been no real progress but sometimes it’s difficult. Sometimes things crop up that can make things difficult, I’m not going to talk about that. We’ve got to get an agreement with Brighton, that’s the first thing.”

The Blades have two pre-season fixtures remaining as they take on Burton Albion and Barnsley before their season opener at Watford on August 1.

Two goals from Hiram Boateng and another from Rhys Oates condemned United to another pre-season loss at Mansfield.

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM: Was disappointed with the manner of goals conceded against Mansfield. Picture: Getty Images.

Heckingbottom is more focused on performances and fitness ahead of the competitive campaign but admits the manner of the goals conceded could impact his team selection at Vicarage Road next month.

“The goals against were terrible but it’s another reminder," he added.

"We haven’t been stressing about the result too much, it’s been about getting there physically, but if you’re a manager you can’t help having one thought ahead to your team [for the opening day].

"Whilst we haven’t been stressing performances too much, you can’t turn a blind eye to the goals we’ve conceded when you consider who’ll start against Watford.

TARGET: Sheffield United are in discussions to sign Reda Khadra. Picture: Getty Images.