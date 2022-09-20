Sheffield United dealt major injury blow as key defender forced to withdraw from international duty

The national team released a statement confirming the injury blow for Sheffield United, with the defender expected to be out for at least a month.

The summer arrival from Malmo has been one of the Blades’ stand-out players as they sit top of the Championship table heading into the international break.

If the injury prognosis from Bosnia is correct, the 23-year-old could miss games against Birmingham City, QPR, Stoke City, Blackpool and Coventry.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic (left) and Preston North End's Alan Browne battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston during the Blades' 2-0 win on Saturday. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Sheffield United also have games against Norwich City and West Brom in October.

A Bosnia statement read: "The “A” national team players of Bosnia and Herzegovina are preparing for the September matches of the UEFA Nations League in Zenica. Defender Anel Ahmedhodžić will miss this national team’s action due to injury.

"Our stopper will be absent from the pitch for at least 4 weeks due to the rupture of the flat muscle of the anterior thigh, and will not be available to the head coach Ivayl Petev in the matches against Montenegro and Romania."

The Blades have contended with a number of injury problems this season. They sit three points clear at the top of the Championship.