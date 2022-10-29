The Blades ended a run of six games without a victory as Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie struck in the first half to secure all three points for Paul Heckingbottom’s men in Carlos Corberan’s first game in charge at the Baggies.

Brewster was a 65th-minute substitute for John Fleck but went down with an injury 10 minutes later and was replaced by Billy Sharp. He pulled up without contact before receiving treatment on the field.

Heckingbottom has been forced to contend with numerous injury concerns this campaign and the Blades boss confirmed that the former Liverpool striker had picked up a hamstring complaint.

Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster receives treatment for an injury before being substituted against West Brom. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

“We all saw it, he set off and then pulled up. We know it’s a hamstring injury,” he said.

"How long he is out, we don’t know. It is a shame because Rhian has been working hard and he has been patient behind Illiam and Oli.

"We know we are going to use all our forwards because of the amount of fixtures we have got. Rhian has been patient and has been looking sharp so we will have to see how bad he is.”