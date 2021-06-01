Sheffield United defender John Egan refuses to throw in the towel

Seeking change of fortune: John Egan. Picture: Sportimage

Back-to-back defeats by Serbia and, ignominiously, Luxembourg in March ensured Ireland’s bid to make it to the finals in Qatar was launched in the most disappointing of fashions, and with a tough triple-header against Portugal, Azerbaijan and the Serbians to come in September, their task will not become any easier.

However, while acknowledging that they are now outsiders to qualify, Sheffield United defender Egan is in no mood to throw in the towel, having already had to suffer the bitter taste of relegation from the Premier League with his club.

Egan will hope to rekindle his international career in earnest in Thursday’s friendly with Andorra and the trip to Hungary which follows five days later.

The 28-year-old said: “Obviously, it was far from the start that we wanted, but we are still only two games in and anything can happen.

“It’s going to be tough, there’s no doubt about that. We’re definitely outsiders now, but all we can do is to look to the next game and try to get a result.

“You never know – if you get a bit of momentum, you never know. For me, it’s all about the next game.

“At the end of the day, it’s a results business, we know that. We want to win games, we want to give the country a team that they are proud to support and proud to watch.”

Those two defeats took Stephen Kenny’s wait for a first win to 11 games, a record which has piled pressure on the manager and his players.

Kenny has been plagued by selection problems since replacing Mick McCarthy at the helm last year, with injuries and coronavirus protocols having forced him to repeatedly alter his plans, no more significantly so than ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Slovakia, which ended in a shootout defeat.

Egan, firmly established in the manager’s strongest defensive line-up, has been frustrated by the number of games he has had to miss and is desperate to make up for lost time.