With Rhys Norrington-Davies suffering a worrying hamstring injury at Luton Town earlier this month, Yasser Laroucci is the only specialist in the position for Sunday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lowe revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that he has aggravated his ankle injury, and will not play again this season.

It was Lowe who replaced Norrington-Davies at Kenilworth Road, but he has not started a game since the defeat at Chelsea on December 16.

Since joining in the summer of 2020, the now-26-year-old has only started 34 league games for the Blades, plus eight substitute appearances. He made 19 Championship starts plus an appearance from the bench, on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2021-22.

Lowe's Bramall Lane contract is due to expire in June and Chris Wilder has spoken about trying to sign more physically-robust players in the next transfer window with his club best by injury in recent years.

Central defender Auston Trusty has started four games at left-back since Chris Wilder returned as manager in December, and the versatile Ben Osborn can play at left wing-back, though asking either to play the other position would be a push.

The Blades have flitted between a back four and three central defenders in recent weeks, opting for the latter in the last three matches – one won, the other two lost 5-0 at home.

INJURY: Sheffield United left-back Max Lowe

With Norrington-Davies getting back to full fitness after 14 months out with an injury to his other hamstring, Wilder took the decision in January to cancel left-back Luke Thomas’ loan from Leicester City, allowing him to borrow right-sided centre-back Mason Holgate from Everton.