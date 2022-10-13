Sheffield United fans asked by TV companies to travel on the Monday before Christmas for second year running but at least this time it is a bit nearer
Sheffield United's last away game before Christmas has been moved for the benefit of television.
The Blades will now play Wigan Athletic on Monday December 19, and will be shown live on Sky Sports. It will kick-off at 8pm.
It is the second year running the Blades fans have been asked to travel on the Monday of Christmas week, although at least this journey is more sympathetic than having to travel to west London for last year's televised game at Fulham, which they won 1-0.