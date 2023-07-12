SHEFFIELD UNITED are fighting to keep talismanic forward Iliman Ndiaye amid strong interest from Marseille, with reports in France suggesting the Ligue 1 side are close to a deal.

The Blades are desperate to retain the 23-year-old, who current deal runs out next summer with the Premier League newcomers having tabled fresh terms to the Senegal international.

Ndiaye, subject of a big-money bid from Everton in January - which was rejected by the South Yorkshire club.

Ndiaye, a boyhood Marseille fan, has made no secret of his desire to play for L'OM. Speaking in a previous interview, he said: “I’m an Olympique de Marseille fan. I dream of going back there to become a Marseille legend, I can’t stop thinking about it.

Sheffield United talisman Iliman Ndiaye, who is the subject of intense interest from Marseille, the club he supported as a boy. Picture: PA.

"And even if it’s not now, if it’s in several years, I will continue to work.”

On the incoming front, United are hoping to make Tunisian international midfielder Anis Ben Slimane their first signing of the summer after agreeing a deal with Danish side Brondby.