Sheffield United fighting to keep Marseille target Iliman Ndiaye as Premier League club close in on Brondby's Tunisian international midfielder Anis Ben Slimane

SHEFFIELD UNITED are fighting to keep talismanic forward Iliman Ndiaye amid strong interest from Marseille, with reports in France suggesting the Ligue 1 side are close to a deal.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

The Blades are desperate to retain the 23-year-old, who current deal runs out next summer with the Premier League newcomers having tabled fresh terms to the Senegal international.

Ndiaye, subject of a big-money bid from Everton in January - which was rejected by the South Yorkshire club.

Ndiaye, a boyhood Marseille fan, has made no secret of his desire to play for L'OM. Speaking in a previous interview, he said: “I’m an Olympique de Marseille fan. I dream of going back there to become a Marseille legend, I can’t stop thinking about it.

Sheffield United talisman Iliman Ndiaye, who is the subject of intense interest from Marseille, the club he supported as a boy. Picture: PA.Sheffield United talisman Iliman Ndiaye, who is the subject of intense interest from Marseille, the club he supported as a boy. Picture: PA.
"And even if it’s not now, if it’s in several years, I will continue to work.”

On the incoming front, United are hoping to make Tunisian international midfielder Anis Ben Slimane their first signing of the summer after agreeing a deal with Danish side Brondby.

The club are also being linked with a move for Ivory Coast striker Benie Traore.

