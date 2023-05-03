All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
17 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
22 minutes ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
34 minutes ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
15 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
16 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
17 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Sheffield United first-team coach issues warning to opponents Huddersfield Town ahead of Yorkshire derby

JACK LESTER has issued a warning to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town by stressing that Premier-League bound Sheffield United are taking Thursday's Yorkshire derby very seriously.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd May 2023, 06:00 BST

United were promoted last week, but showed no signs of easing up in their 4-1 weekend win over Preston.

The Blades can guild an outstanding season by eclipsing their record points tally at this level with wins in their last two games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ironically, that record was set when the club went up to the top tier under former boss and current Huddersfield chief Neil Warnock in 2005-06, when they reached 92 points.

Most Popular
Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring Sheffield United's fourth goal against Preston North End at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bellis/SportimageOliver McBurnie celebrates scoring Sheffield United's fourth goal against Preston North End at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring Sheffield United's fourth goal against Preston North End at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

First-team coach Lester said: "It never ends, does it. You need to get off to a good start, good middle of the season, then cement the play-offs and then get promoted and now there's something else. That will never change.

"Naturally with how competitive we are, you are away looking at what else can be achieved. We are aware of it (record total).

"We talked about it a couple of games ago and we have played well and won those.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Does it come with the same pressure of promotion, no it doesn't. Would it be nice? Of course."

Amid a fair bit of pressure and issues to contend with around the club, the Blades have commendably held their nerve and that adds to their sense of achievement, according to Lester.

He added: "It's a massive achievement. There's a lot of big clubs in this division who have wanted to do what we’ve done. There were times when the pressure was on, there's going to be in this league because it's a tough division. It's relentless and we have had a lot of things to deal with.

"When the players were under pressure and needed to get results, they dealt with it better than anybody. Mentally we have dealt with it really well. The players have managed to keep a cold head at the right times."

Related topics:BladesYorkshireNeil WarnockPreston