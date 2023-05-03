Sheffield United first-team coach issues warning to opponents Huddersfield Town ahead of Yorkshire derby

JACK LESTER has issued a warning to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town by stressing that Premier-League bound Sheffield United are taking Thursday's Yorkshire derby very seriously.

United were promoted last week, but showed no signs of easing up in their 4-1 weekend win over Preston.

The Blades can guild an outstanding season by eclipsing their record points tally at this level with wins in their last two games.

Ironically, that record was set when the club went up to the top tier under former boss and current Huddersfield chief Neil Warnock in 2005-06, when they reached 92 points.

Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring Sheffield United's fourth goal against Preston North End at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

First-team coach Lester said: "It never ends, does it. You need to get off to a good start, good middle of the season, then cement the play-offs and then get promoted and now there's something else. That will never change.

"Naturally with how competitive we are, you are away looking at what else can be achieved. We are aware of it (record total).

"We talked about it a couple of games ago and we have played well and won those.

"Does it come with the same pressure of promotion, no it doesn't. Would it be nice? Of course."

Amid a fair bit of pressure and issues to contend with around the club, the Blades have commendably held their nerve and that adds to their sense of achievement, according to Lester.

He added: "It's a massive achievement. There's a lot of big clubs in this division who have wanted to do what we’ve done. There were times when the pressure was on, there's going to be in this league because it's a tough division. It's relentless and we have had a lot of things to deal with.