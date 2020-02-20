Sheffield United for the Champions League - Chris Wilder has his say

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder is refusing to be sidetracked by talk of the Blades potentially being in the mix for Champions League qualification - but sees no reason why his side cannot continue to 'overachieve' in their barnstorming first season back in the Premier League.

A potential two-year ban for European competition for Manchester City has opened up the delicious prospect of another Champions League place opening up - with the team occupying fifth place securing qualification for the tournament if the ban on City is upheld.

That position is currently occupied by Spurs, who leapfrogged the Blades following their 3-2 win at Aston Villa.

But there is just seven points between Chelsea in fourth and Burnley in 11th, with Mourinho having spoken about the Blades being realistic contenders.

Wilder, whose side resume after their winter break at home to Brighton on Saturday and are a point behind Spurs, said: "Nothing changes in regards to the Champions League. It (the Premier League) is an extremely competitive league.

"We are proud of our position and we’ve worked hard to get there. We need a bounce of the ball, but we have got a focused group who have belief in themselves and are looking forward to the next game.

"That’s the approach all season and assessments will be made at the end. We are in a great position and are looking for the next win with no foot off the gas.

"We are playing another established Premier League club and are still new in the division. But I am not a comfortable manager and am looking for next result and so are my players.

"I haven’t talked about it (Champions League). I have been in the game long enough to know the pitfalls of patting ourselves on the back.

"We are always looking to overachieve. I have always looked to do that as a manager and so have the players. We will always try to overachieve, that’s a good way to put it and it is a good view and attitude to take."