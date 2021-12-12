Sheffield United game against Queens Park Rangers postponed due to Covid-19

QPR, fifth in the Championship, informed the Football League they would be unable to fulfill the fixture and there were now be the usual league investigation into the circumstances.

The game was due to be played at the start of a week when the league is ramping up its coronavirus protocols in light of more stringent Government measures.

POSTPONEMENT: Sheffield United's game against Queens Park Rangers has been postponed

Guidance on travelling to games and training has been tightened, with clubs encouraged to group players together on the team bus according to their vaccination status or virus history, and car-sharing discouraged. Players are to be discouraged from sharing hotel rooms and team meetings and treatment sessions must be shorter, with greater mask-wearing indoors.

The league has even told its clubs to try to avoid goalkeepers training together to stop them losing all their specialists at one, and wherever possible to keep at "arm's length" in training.