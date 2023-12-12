Sheffield United handed glamour tie in Women's FA Cup as Hull City Ladies handed incentive
The Blades only scraped through in extra-time against Rugby Borough on Sunday thanks to a hat-trick from Izzy Goodwin, eventually prevailing 3-2.
United are currently eighth in the second-tier Championship while Tottenham are sixth in Women’s Super League.
Hull City are the only other Yorkshire team left in the competition and still have to play their home third-round game with Wolverhampton Wanderers after it was postponed on Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch.
That third-round tie will now be played this Sunday (2pm) at Barton Town Football Club, between a City side top of Division One North and Wolves fourth in the Northern Premier Division.
Should they claim that scalp, Hull will then play either Nottingham Forest of the third tier or Championship strugglers Reading.
Fourth-round ties will be played on Sunday, January 14, with winning clubs receiving £54,000 in prize money and losing sides £15,000.
Chelsea begin their defence of the FA Cup at home to fellow Women’s Super League side West Ham next month.
The fourth round marks the stage at which top-flight sides enter and Tuesday morning’s draw set up two more all-WSL fixtures in Bristol City v Liverpool and Aston Villa v Everton.
Manchester City will travel to Championship side Durham, while Manchester United are set to host step-three Newcastle, top of the FA Northern Premier Division.