Sheffield United have a 'better' managerial version of Chris Wilder than before insists CEO Stephen Bettis

After such a bruising 2023-24 season, which is highly likely to end in relegation later this spring, confidence is understandably low among a chastened group of players and there will be casualties along the way.

Blades chief executive Stephen Bettis is confident the club are in safe - and the right – hands under the 56-year-old.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Wilder, who took up the cudgels for a second time in December, is more seasoned than the 2016 version - and once who has learned from some tough experiences towards the end of his first spell in charge at United and at Middlesbrough.

Chris Wilder applauds Sheffield United's fans at full-time following his team's defeat in the Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers in late February. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Bettis said: "Chris understands the football club, the supporters, the culture and the DNA.

"It’s really important to have that connection between the manager and the players and supporters. That’s why Chris came back, to be honest. We felt like he got it and understood it and let’s give him the opportunity.

"Chris went away and learnt a lot in those few years (since first leaving). I think Chris will admit that and he’s better for it and taking that break and evaluating what happened and what didn’t happen.

"I think he’s a better manager for it and I think he’d admit that as well."

Recruitment will be key for United when the summer window opens, with some high-profile stars likely to leave with a balance of senior players and young, up-and-coming talents likely to take the club forward.

A key part in that strategy will be the appointment of a new head of recruitment to replace Paul Mitchell, with the club having no plans to appoint a new director of football or sporting director.

Bettis has revealed that Wilder will have an input in the decision as to who will succeed Mitchell.